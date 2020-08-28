ALFRED — Alfred State College would like to recognize its faculty and staff members who have recently retired.
The list of retirees includes Colleen Argentieri, Joanne Bailey, Robert Bretzin, Barbara Brockway, Donald Catino, Linda Chase, Tammy Conrad, Constance Ehmann, Marsha Goodwin, Garth Grantier, Barbara Greil, Mary Hoffman, Cindy Hogan, Kent Johnson, Patty Lewis-Brownell, Debra Mayes, Martha McGee, Lewis Odell, Karl Perkins, Stephen Perkins, Steven Reynolds, Mary Scholla, Steven Scott, Vanessa Stachowski, Takao Takeuchi, Roger Wilcox, Barry Young, Christine Young and Karen Young.