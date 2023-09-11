ALFRED — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced a federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to Alfred State College in the amount of $200,000 for the Heavy Equipment Operations Program: Virtual Simulation Laboratory project, serving eighty students.
"I'm thrilled to announce this vital funding that will enable the SUNY Alfred State College of Technology to implement innovative solutions to improve education in heavy equipment operations,” Langworthy said. “Through virtual simulations and hands-on training, we're addressing supply-chain challenges and skilled labor shortages while preparing our students to succeed in this important industry."
This project helps resolve supply-chain issues around access to heavy equipment by purchasing and using simulator units designed to replace the performance of multiple heavy equipment machines. Alfred State will purchase four new heavy equipment simulation units, and faculty will test and develop course curriculum that will incorporate simulation experience with hands-on training.