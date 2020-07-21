ALFRED — Thanks to the support of more than 200 donors and the SUNY Impact Foundation, Alfred State College will provide $100,000 to its students in need through the Support Our Students (SOS) Emergency Fund.
Alfred State launched the SOS fund in April to help its students who are dealing with food insecurity, financial concerns, technology needs, and more as a result of the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the fund’s $50,000 goal now met, the SUNY Impact Foundation has agreed to match the amount, meaning that $100,000 will be made available to these students.
Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan said, “We are extremely excited about meeting our SOS fundraising goal and grateful for all of the support this campaign has received. Alfred State thanks all of its donors, and extends a special thank you to the SUNY Impact Foundation for doubling the amount raised. Our students will greatly benefit from this generosity.”
Danielle White, executive director of Institutional Advancement, said, “I am thrilled that we were able to reach and surpass our $50,000 goal for our Support Our Students Emergency Fund campaign and qualify for the $50,000 match from the SUNY Impact Foundation. The assistance that our students require, even just for basic life needs, is critical now more than ever. We are grateful to have incredible support from our alumni and friends to help ease their burden and ensure that they are able to continue their education and be successful.”