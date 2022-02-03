ALFRED — Dr. Richard Kellogg, professor emeritus of psychology at Alfred State College, is the author of an article appearing in the most recent issue of Paperback Parade.
The article, titled “William Faulkner: Mystery Writer,” critiques Faulkner's “Knight's Gambit,” a collection of six mystery stories.
The author notes that William Faulkner, the recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1949, is not generally thought of as a mystery writer. However, he wrote some complex mystery stories and created a memorable lawyer-detective named Gavin Stevens.
The affable Stevens serves as county attorney for Yoknapatawpha County, an impoverished region in northern Mississippi.
Readers will find that the Gavin Stevens mysteries are cleverly plotted and move at a leisurely pace. The motives of the criminals are often difficult to decipher. Before the case is solved, the author provides subtle clues as to the identity of the criminal.
Those who peruse “Knight's Gambit” will also learn a great deal about the southern heritage, man's close relationship to the land, and the devastating effects of slavery on both blacks and whites. Faulkner wants his readers to think in depth about these themes. That is his literary legacy, and a most valuable one.
Kellogg frequently reviews books in the science fiction and mystery genres. He is the creator of a series of books for children which feature boy detective Barry Baskerville. His most recent book, “Barry Baskerville's Christmas Mystery,” is available on the Amazon website.