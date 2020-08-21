ALFRED — Alfred State College has recognized Sarah Haskins as a recipient of its Student Advocate Award.
This award is presented to a college employee who has made a profound impact on students. College officials say Haskins has been an integral part of the Student Success team at Alfred State for a number of years and her advocacy for the populations she serves has had a positive impact on countless students’ lives.
One nominating student stated, “Sarah Haskins ... has made Alfred feel like home and has always looked out for me in my toughest moments."