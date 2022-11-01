Alfred State Police Academy

The Alfred State Police Academy pictured along with the Academy administration at the graduation ceremonies for the 2022 class.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — The Alfred State Police Academy honored the Class of 2022 in a ceremony held at The Main Place in Hornell. The event celebrated 15 cadets.

Congressman Joe Sempolinski was the keynote speaker for the event that also featured comments from Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney, Steuben County Sheriff James Allard, Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Mel Chambliss.

 

