ALFRED — The Alfred State Police Academy honored the Class of 2022 in a ceremony held at The Main Place in Hornell. The event celebrated 15 cadets.
Congressman Joe Sempolinski was the keynote speaker for the event that also featured comments from Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney, Steuben County Sheriff James Allard, Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Mel Chambliss.
Alfred State Chief of Staff Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald is proud of the graduating class and thankful for the support from local law enforcement from Steuben and Allegany Counties that support the academy. “During a time where there is a high need for law enforcement officers and academies are struggling with recruitment, we are happy to announce we graduated fourteen incredible cadets who all have job offers or are already working in our communities. We had one cadet plan to continue his education before going to work.”
Academy director Scott Richardson and assistant director Chief Kyle Amidon recognized each of the graduates. Thirteen of the graduates completed both phases of the training and fourteen will be starting positions at local sheriff or police departments.
- Travis Audenino: Session Platoon Leader – NYS University Police at SUNY Cortland
- Nathan Donahue: Session Class Leader – City of Hornell Police Department
- Cameron Dye: Steuben County Sherriff’s Office
- Brett Hall: City of Geneva Police Department
- Michael Hamilton: Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office
- Cody Henry: Session Platoon Leader - Steuben County Sherriff’s Office
- Noah Hughes: Village of Alfred Police Department
- Harleigh Lavery: Village of Franklinville Police Department
- Donald Paucke-Sweet: Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office
- Lewis Pettit: Village of Cuba Police Department
- Gregory Robinson: Allegany County Sherriff’s Office
- Alexandra Rosell: Village of Wayland Police Department
- Dawson Smith: Session Platoon Leader - City of Corning Police Department
- Terrez Smith: Phase I graduate
- Joseph Weglarski: City of Batavia Police Department
“Academy graduation is always the culmination of determination and hard work,” stated Richardson. “A time to celebrate graduating cadets and their accomplishments, that crossover from being cadet to becoming a police officer. This group of cadets started out as a group of individuals, as strangers, who answered the calling to become a police officer and they graduated as friends, as brothers and sister and most importantly as family. I am proud of each and every cadet and honored to have been a part of their journey.”
This was the fourth session of the Alfred State Police Academy. The next session is scheduled to begin in May of 2023.