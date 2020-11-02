ALFRED — Before sending them home for Thanksgiving, SUNY will test all students for COVID-19 prior to campus departure.
Alfred State College has announced the dates for testing along with further updates to the academic calendar for the end of fall and start of spring semesters.
Every week, Alfred State tests 600 or more people through pool testing, and wastewater from residence halls is also tested to look for any trace evidence of a positive case on campus. This testing identifies positive cases quickly so they may be isolated and controls the spread through contact tracing.
“Despite rising numbers of positive cases in the region, we’re very fortunate with a positivity rate on campus now of less than 1%,” said Dr. Greg Sammons, vice president of student affairs. “Our aggressive measures for multiple forms of testing and immediate tracing of contacts are working well.”
He said the college is going to finish its fall semester of in-person classes with definitive word regarding student health.
Provost Kristin Poppo said the fall semester will finish with remote instruction after Thanksgiving, with the academic calendar updated to reflect changes for spring.
“As students return, we will secure test results for everyone, keep them in quarantine for the first week of classes through remote instruction, and then begin in-person instruction on Feb. 1,” she said.
Nov. 25 will be the last day for in-person instruction, while faculty and staff will undergo COVID-19 testing Nov. 30–Dec. 6. Nov. 30–Dec. 4 the Alfred campus classes will meet through remote instruction, while the Wellsville/Northland classes will meet through remote instruction Nov. 30–Dec. 8.
Final exams will be Dec. 7–11 through remote instruction.
The spring semester will start Jan. 15–17 with out-of-state and international students beginning a two-week quarantine on campus. All other students will quarantine at home for one week prior to arrival Jan. 22–24.
To follow SUNY recommendations, Alfred State has removed the typical spring break so that instruction continues uninterrupted.