ALFRED — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Alfred State College is partnering with Art Force 5 and dozens of other SUNY institutions on a program designed to honor many women’s empowerment icons from the past and present.
Dubbed the Women’s Empowerment Draft, this monthlong program draws inspiration from the annual National Football League draft and asks, “What if we celebrated women’s history with the same enthusiasm as we root for professional athletics?”
A total of 32 colleges are collaborating with Art Force 5, a student club and class at Alfred University, on the effort, which features trading cards, mosaic paintings, and a draft ceremony with students wearing football jerseys adorned with icons’ faces and names.
According to an article by the Art Force 5, in 2020, the NFL Network’s NFL360 broadcast the first annual Women’s Empowerment Draft, which spotlighted college students from each NFL city honoring icons from those cities. The 2021 draft, the article continues, still honors many historic trailblazers but has shifted some of the focus to include “Living Legends” and regional connections to New York state.
As part of its involvement with the program, Alfred State will honor New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is the first woman of color to hold a statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected state attorney general. Each school is receiving a kit to paint a mosaic of their chosen women’s empowerment icon, and once completed, all 32 colorful mosaics will be displayed in a meaningful location.
Desmond Davis, Alfred State's assistant director of diversity, equity and inclusion and Title IX investigator, said James' "accomplishment and milestone cannot go unnoticed and uncelebrated."
For more information on this effort, email artforce5@alfred.edu.