ALFRED — Dozens of Alfred State College nursing students have rolled up some sleeves and got to work helping out at several Allegany County Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Held at the former Kmart in the Riverwalk Plaza in Wellsville, the clinics took place March 25 through March 28. Two different sets of ASC nursing students assisted with the clinics and had various roles and responsibilities.
For example, Alfred State nursing students set to graduate in May were able to draw up the vaccines and administer them to patients. Meanwhile, students scheduled to graduate in May 2022 helped screen people for health risks, sanitized work stations, educated people about the vaccine and checked on those who had been vaccinated and were waiting the required 15 minutes.
“The Health Department team and the community were very welcoming and kind with the students," said Anne McCormick, a lecturer in the Alfred State Nursing Department. "Our students were really glad to be able to participate and see how an event like this actually happens. It was such a great learning experience.”
Jami D’Arcy, Allegany County deputy public health director, said the the clinics were a huge success, noting that 2,700 first-dose vaccinations and nearly 500 second-dose vaccinations were administered.
“We are extremely thankful to Alfred State, particularly Professor Jess Lippa (the Nursing Department chair at Alfred State) for helping to arrange the volunteers from the nursing program," D'Arcy said.
In addition to the students, several Alfred State faculty and staff also assisted at the clinics, whether it was registering students with New York state to be approved vaccinators or helping students draw up medications and ensure the correct technique for administering the vaccines.