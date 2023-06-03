ALFRED — Daniel Aftuck, Aric Bryant and David Ray were named the recipients of the Advising Excellence award at Alfred State’s annual recognition ceremony.
Given annually, the Advising Excellence award recognizes Alfred State college faculty advisors who have gone above and beyond to positively impact a student’s college experience. Students nominated the honorees and a professor from each of the college’s three schools were honored.
Aftuck, an instructor in the building trades department, is credited for helping students when they are in need or if they are not understanding something in class. He students feel he goes above and beyond to assist them and see him as an advocate and a dedicated teacher that tries to continually keep class interesting and entertaining.
Bryant is the department chair and teaches in the mechanical and electrical engineering technology department. He is credited for listening to his students and offering extra help to his classes. He is a resource and a problem solver that goes above and beyond and is someone that students can rely on for assistance. Students also feel he is invested and appreciate him checking in on them throughout their studies at the college.
Ray teaches criminal justice within the Social and Behavioral Sciences department. His students credit him with making class activities more interesting and fun at the same time, for keeping them on track throughout the college experience, and for helping them grow as students and as people. Students appreciate that he believes in them even when they might not believe in themselves.