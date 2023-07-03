Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ALLEGANY AND SOUTHERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES... At 719 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring, with numerous reports from the Richburg and Bolivar area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Olean, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Allegany, Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Bolivar, Portville, Alma, Richburg, Ceres, Rock City Park, Little Genesee, Knapp Creek, Vandalia, Limestone, Stannards, Paynesville and Allegheny Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED