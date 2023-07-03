ALFRED — Alfred State Online Learning launched a new microsite designed to match personal career goals with the key skills that make employers eager to hire. Upskilling is talked about as if it’s a new trend, but Alfred State College has focused on job-ready graduates with hands-on career skills since its inception.
The microsite consists of several career path pages that are organized to match student interests. Alfred State was the first State University of New York (SUNY) school to include applied learning in every major and that includes those studying online. For example, current healthcare workers use equipment in their home medical center as part of their online learning to put knowledge to work. This helps nontraditional adult learners earn a promotion where they can make greater pay and fill a vital position in their local hospital.
“Alfred State is known for preparing graduates to hit the ground running with career skills and has a reputation for how our caring community of faculty and staff go above and beyond to support students,” said Dr. Craig Clark, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Economic Development. “We listen to employers to ensure that our programs match the skills needed in the workplace. We also respond to the needs of students. We provide personalized attention whether on campus or online that shows how we are all part of the Pioneer family. I believe our support system for online learners is exceptional and I commend our team.”
The new online learning microsite www.AlfredState.edu/online was designed and built by campus staff. Information regarding Alfred State’s support system and advice for online learners is available at www.AlfredState.edu/online-student-support.
ASC’s Marketing and Communications team won three more awards recently for website design, marketing and public relations. Alfred State won a SUNY Council for University Advancement (SUNYCUAD) best-of-category honor for the design of an institutional website. When Cazenovia College announced its closing, ASC quickly launched an online portal to welcome Wildcats to become Pioneers. The website included videos by Cazenovia alumni now serving students at Alfred State. Their heartfelt messages tell the story of one college reaching out to support students in distress at another.
“Our team makes it look easy telling our stories of student success, academic excellence, national rankings, affordability and a caring community to an ever-wider audience,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Betsy Penrose. “But I know it’s hard work for the entire Enrollment Management team. My staff’s creativity is apparent in graphic and web design, videos, writing, media buying, printing, social media, and everything that goes into an integrated marketing campaign.”
The winning team also includes tremendous ambassadors and storytellers in admissions who personally assist prospective students and our financial aid experts who can prove that Alfred State is the best choice for you and your budget.”
SUNYCUAD also recognized marketing excellence for Alfred State’s Free Tuition Plus advertising campaign with another best-of-category statewide honor. The marketing materials in print and online explain how Alfred State is both affordable and top-ranked. Research shows that proving value and return on investment are crucial post-COVID to answer parent and student questions in this economy.
The Student Affairs Office at SUNY also crowned Alfred State with a program award for a public relations initiative this past May. Marketing and Communications worked with the Career Development Office to put together a career Signing Day dinner. The event gave students and employers a chance to show the success of the college’s career development and employer relationships to land jobs prior to graduation day.