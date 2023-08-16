ALFRED — Educators from across New York gathered at Alfred State College recently for the STEM (Science, Technology Education, Engineering and Math) summer institute. This was the first in-person institute since 2019.
Presentations, keynote speakers, tours, poster sessions, and networking opportunities were available for attendees around the central theme of “Growing Opportunities in Changing Environments.” The full conference provided 16 Continuing Teacher and Leader Education (CTLE) certified professional development hours.
Dean of the School of Applied Technology and Co-President of the New York State Stem Education Collaborative, Jeffrey Stevens, was pleased to have the conference return to Alfred State. “This is a wonderful opportunity for educators to learn from each other so they can grow in their own classrooms. It is also amazing to have these educators on our campus and show them the labs and educational spaces we have available here.”
Dr. Marion Terenzio, Dr. L Oliver Robinson and Bob Bechtold delivered keynote addresses.
Dr. Terenzio is the president of SUNY Cobleskill and delivered an address entitled “The Green Horizon of STEM.” It addressed the critical importance of agriculture informing STEM fields and building upon and transforming agronomic, ecological, and biodiverse practices and outcomes.
Dr. Robinson is the superintendent of schools in the Shenendehowa Central School District and spoke on “Leaders for Learning, Managing Ambiguity in the Pursuit of Equity in Opportunities and Outcomes.” He encouraged attendees that their mission, vision, goals and even lesson plans should include a dream plan for every child — a declaration of the commitment of leaders for learning to position each student for prosperity.
Bob Bechtold is the president and founder of HARBEC, Inc. He delivered an address titled, “Technical Innovation with Environmental Responsibility.” He discussed how he integrated technology into corporations and achieved benchmark in renewable status operating a factory.
The institute also presented the Margaret Ashida Awards, named in honor of a woman who created a wave of change by her tireless efforts to create connections between business/industry and STEM educational leaders in college and the K-12 sector throughout the United States.
Tracy Young (elementary STEAM specialist at Benton Hall Academy in Little Falls), Gene Gordon (New York State NASA HUNCH Mentor) and Darren Coon (teacher, entrepreneur and designer) were honored with the 2023 Margaret Ashida Awards.
For more information visit http://www.nysstemeducation.org/.