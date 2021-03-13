Alfred State College hosted a Major Gifts Campaign event Thursday at Russell’s Steakhouse in Amherst, where alumni mingled, heard updates about their alma mater and learned more about the campaign.
Among the alumni on hand for the event were The Krog Corp. president Peter Krog, class of 1962, and his wife, Kim; Buffalo real estate developer Brett Llewellyn, class of 1980, and his wife, Dawn; Brian Perry, ’85, executive vice president, chairman and owner of Perry’s Ice Cream, and his wife, Jayne; as well as representatives from Russo’s Development.
Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State, detailed the updates to the school and major gifts officer Jay Wilder then spoke about the college’s fundraising campaign, which launched in September to raise $8 million for athletics, new programs, scholarships, technology and the greatest needs of the college.
“Alfred State College changes the lives of students, faculty, and friends,” Wilder said. “Now our alumni and friends are using their successes to pay it forward in a very big way.”
Among the highlights of Wilder’s remarks was the revelation of the new Skip Sullivan Student Special Needs Fund, established by Development Fund Board member and 1967 graduate Joe Laraiso. This fund will assist students with emergency needs and will be funded by existing members of the Development Fund Board of Directors.
Saving one of the biggest moments for last, the college concluded the event by announcing that an anonymous donor has made a $1 million Legacy Gift to Alfred State. This incredibly generous donation brings the Major Gift Campaign’s current total to over $5.2 million.