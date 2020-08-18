ALFRED — By holding back-to-campus events and implementing several health and safety measures during its annual Week of Welcome, Alfred State College says it has made sure that incoming students can still have fun when arriving on campus while also maintaining their health and well-being.
The college's Week of Welcome, happening this week, is the lead-up dedicated to orienting new students to the campus events, clubs and organizations and culture.
Sam Bowers, coordinator of first-year engagement, said the college is hosting an activities fair as well as an outdoor movie every night on the intramurals field. Other events include a variety of yard game tournaments, such as Kan Jam, corn hole and kickball.
"After not being able to see other people for so long, it will be especially nice for new students to connect with other people in their incoming class," Bowers said. "I am also very excited to see campus come alive again."
Each event participant is asked to wear a mask, keep a safe distance from other participants and use hand sanitizer before, during and after each event.
Residential staff is instructing students on how to behave in residence halls with the new establishment of “family units,” which govern when and where students may take off facial coverings. Face covers are required when inside all non-residential buildings on campus.
The Student Code of Conduct has been updated in several areas including measures to curtail external guests. Campus residents should plan on living in Alfred for the semester’s three months without back-and-forth travel to home in order to reduce the opportunities for exposure and potential spread of the virus.
“We know that this transition to socially distanced interaction and activities is going to be difficult,” Bowers said. “We do, however, appreciate everyone’s cooperation and enthusiasm about being back on campus, ready to have some fun."