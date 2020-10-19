ALFRED — Alfred State College is offering three virtual open houses for prospective students and their families this fall.
Held on Microsoft Teams, the open houses will take place on the following dates and times:
- Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Students may register for a Virtual Open House or any of the college’s visit opportunities by going to www.AlfredState.edu/Visit-Us. Prior to the date of the selected Open House, students will receive a link that will allow them to access the event.