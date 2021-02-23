ALFRED — Current and prospective Alfred State students will have the chance to interact with leaders in business during the college’s upcoming Students of Color Leadership Conference set for 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, on Zoom.
This free event will feature keynote addresses from Judith Rudge, global senior director of talent acquisition — consumer and marketplace at Nike; Dr. Sundiata Soon-Jahta, a serial entrepreneur, anti-oppression educator, content creator, and organizer of a cooperative learning community called “GROW”; and Adie O. McCalmon, leader of global technology operations at Verizon.
In addition to the speakers, the event will feature a panel discussion and breakout sessions in which attendees will participate in a small group discussion with the panelists.
Alfred State Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Title IX Investigator Desmond Davis said the Students of Color Leadership Summit has been around for several years and is usually a multi-college endeavor, in which different colleges come together to organize an event to strengthen their students of color.
However, with this year’s event being hosted exclusively by Alfred State because of COVID-19, it was necessary to change the event from a summit to a conference. All current and prospective Alfred State students are invited to attend.
“This year I'm very excited about our speakers who have expressed a genuine desire to have a real conversation with the student body,” Davis said. “Our breakout rooms will be dynamic, transparent, and authentic, and that is what our students are looking for and need.”
Speaking about the theme of this year’s conference, Davis said, “This year's theme is ‘Progressing Past the Barriers’ because the barriers our students face are genuine, and our speakers have not missed this issue, and we hope to help our students tackle the problem head-on. If you're interested in this type of professional development, and you're a current or prospective student, please register and let’s progress together.”
To register for the event, simply scan the QR code found on the event’s poster or contact Davis for more information at (607) 587-4047 or DavisDD@alfredstate.edu.