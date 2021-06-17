ALFRED — Alfred State recently honored several faculty and staff members for 20 and 10 years of service to the college.
Those honored for 20 years included Kathleen Bliss, an assistant professor in the Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department; Priscilla Cusson, a cleaner; Casey Gross, associate dean for Judicial Affairs; Deborah Kozlowski, a cleaner; Dr. Rex Olson, assistant professor in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department; Joseph Petrick, director of libraries; Rachel Russo, a janitor; Corrina VanCaeseele, a program aide in Business Affairs; Erin Vitale, professor and chair of the Civil Engineering Technology Department; Paul Welker, assistant director of athletics/media relations; and Jo York, an instructional support assistant in Health and Wellness Services.
Honorees received a rosewood clock featuring the Alfred State logo and a certificate to commemorate the occasion.
Alfred State recently honored several faculty and staff members for their 10 years of service to the college.
Those honored for 10 years included Marlene Bartoo, a janitor; Christian Brunetto, a locksmith; Stephen Dudley, senior programmer/analyst; Daniel Foster, supervising janitor; Jennifer Graves, office assistant in Business Affairs; Danielle Green, assistant professor in the Business Department; Joseph Greenthal, chief financial officer; Jessica Hutchison, a lecturer in the Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department; Dr. Kathryn Link, an associate professor and chair of the Physical and Life Sciences Department; Debra Markham, a cleaner; Luke McIntosh, an assistant professor in the Automotive Trades Department; Scott O’Connor, an associate professor in the Computer and Information Technology Department; David Shultz, plant utilities engineering; Deena Smith, administrative assistant in the Civil Engineering Technology Department; Rachel Smith, herdsperson at the College Farm; Cassaundra Stone, supervisor of grounds; Michael Waters, maintenance assistant; and William Wesche, an electrician.
Honorees received an Alfred State umbrella and a certificate to commemorate the occasion.