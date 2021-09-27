ALFRED — After an area camping attraction was underwater from flooding this summer, some Alfred State Pioneers were eager to help.
Brothers from the Mu Theta fraternity at Alfred State College volunteered their time recently to assist in flood cleanup at Pollywogg Holler in West Almond.
Eli Bell saw an online post describing the damage from flooding and organized a team including Adam Tatlock, Sean Pine, Keyshawn Baker, Jacob Cummings and Ben Hjort to help repair a bridge so access to the full property could be restored.
Tammy Castle and her family were thankful for the help of Bell and his Mu Theta brothers.
“The amount of work they performed in such a short period of time was incredible and had a tremendous positive impact for our family," she said. "The crew displayed great communication skills and were able to work together efficiently and with positive attitudes.”
Pollywogg Holler is named for the serenade of frogs that fills the evening air. Since 1986, it has offered campsites and is known as an eco-friendly resort for those seeking an escape from civilization.
Mu Theta is one of six active fraternities at Alfred State.