ALFRED — Five Alfred State College employees were honored recently with Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence in Faculty Service, Professional Service, Teaching and Classified Service.
Wayne Bensley, physical and life sciences associate professor, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, while Senior Director of Health and Wellness Services Hollie Hall was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.
Agriculture and veterinary technology lecturer Jessica Hutchison and Dr. Kathryn Link, physical and life sciences associate professor, were each named a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Cindy Croston, a business department administrative assistant, received the Chancellor’s Award for Classified Service.
Bensley is the Physical and Life Sciences Department chair, overseeing the biological science, environmental technology, forensic science and health sciences programs. He is the Alfred State contact responsible for securing more than $500,000 worth of chemical instrumentation from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Northeast Laboratory, that has been donated to Alfred State since 2008.
This chemical instrumentation allows students to have access to a wealth of modern instrumentation that is routinely used in laboratory settings.
Hall’s general responsibility as senior director of Health and Wellness Services is oversight of health and counseling services on the Alfred and Wellsville campuses. This includes effective daily service delivery, continued development of a comprehensive health and wellness experience for the campus community, integration of emerging best practices, and leading and supervising direct reports.
Alfred State's administration said Hutchison is an outstanding teacher who is held in high esteem by students and administration alike. She encourages critical thinking and teamwork from her students through projects and presentations and spends countless hours preparing and presenting professional, challenging, quality courses. Additionally, she excels at the kind of applied hand-on learning that is the cornerstone of the Alfred State experience.
The administration said Link has an excellent sustained record of outstanding teaching and is well known for setting a high bar for her students. Her mastery of subject matter is evident in the fluid way in which she introduces subjects, deftly using slides and physical models as she refers to documents she has prepared and distributed.
College officials said Croston delivers exceptional service to students, department faculty, parents, and the college community. She is regarded highly as a supporter and advocate for students, always being available to them regardless of how much she has on her plate or how late she needs to stay.