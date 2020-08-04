ALFRED — Four Alfred State employees were honored recently with Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence in Faculty Service, Professional Service, Teaching and Classified Service.
Business Department Assistant Professor Danielle Green received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, while chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator Nikkie Herman was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.
Nursing Department co-chair and assistant professor Jessica Lippa was named the recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, while business affairs accountant aide Mary Monroe received the Chancellor’s Award for Classified Service.
In her tenure at Alfred State, Green has been a strong participant within the campus governance organization and has served on a wide variety of committees within her department, school and the college.
Green also serves at the SUNY system-wide level as a Fellow of OPEN SUNY’s Center for Online Teaching Excellence. Additionally, she led the effort to gain IACBE accreditation for the business programs, dedicating countless hours to this project.
Green has also involved her students in volunteer work for the Operation Gratitude veteran’s outreach organization. Through Operation Steno, she teaches a six-week basic training course in court reporting to military spouses free of charge.
She has also worked with the national Veterans History Project designed to memorialize the experiences of America’s World War II veterans.
As chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator, Herman offers workshops each semester during Professional Development Week and also provides training to resident assistants, student-athletes, club and organization members, and faculty and staff on Alfred State’s three campuses.
As a result of her efforts, during the fall 2019 semester, Alfred State College was named to a national listing of LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities for its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for students.
She also leads an annual women’s empowerment retreat, serves as the co-chair of the Veteran’s Advisory Committee, and is a member of the President’s Council and Student Affairs Leadership Team.
Lippa, in her teaching, embraces the experiential approach that Alfred State takes to education, involving her students in a variety of outside events that pair their nursing skills with applied experiences.
She also helped form the Hope for Health Club, in which students participate in civic engagement activities locally, nationally, and globally.
Monroe has been an accounting aide for the last 12 years and is responsible for safeguarding the college’s assets through tracking and reconciling receivables, liabilities, revenue, and collection accounts, as well as maintaining the integrity of the trial balance.
Her role requires her to navigate governmental accounting, as well as SUNY and New York state rules and regulations. Beyond her typical responsibilities, Monroe also actively assists and collaborates with other departments to ensure proper processing of financial transactions.
When SUNY recently updated its legacy accounting system, Monroe collaborated with Technology Services to develop an automated process to ensure that the trial balance properly reconciles and uploads into SUNY accounting systems.
This required Monroe to quickly create a process in response to new requirements, which simultaneously replaced a manual process performed by the Budget Office. Monroe also routinely works closely with many members of Student Records and Financial Services to ensure accurate fiscal record keeping.