ALFRED — Alfred State College continues to produce a high percentage of graduates who secure jobs in their chosen fields or further their education at a higher level.
The college achieved an employment and continuing education rate of 98% or higher for the 11th consecutive year.
A survey of 2019 grads determined that 98% have either secured employment after earning their degree from Alfred State or are continuing their education for another degree.
Of the 669 survey respondents, 73% are employed, while 25% are continuing their education. Of those who have a job, 95% of them are employed in their chosen field.
Elaine Morsman, director of the Career Development Center at Alfred State, said, “We were a bit nervous about the report after hearing many career professionals forecasting that we should expect our numbers ‘to tank this year.’ We were delighted to complete the report and find that despite the COVID disruption, our graduates were extremely successful. It really didn’t come as too much of a surprise since so many of our graduates land their careers even before they graduate!”
Alfred State students are consistently in high demand among employers, Morsman said. This can be seen in the steady increase in job and internship postings on the college’s job posting system, JobLink, as well as in the number of employers recruiting on campus.
“The last career fair we were able to hold on campus in the spring was beyond sold out; we had to accommodate the extra employers in the hallway since the Wellsville campus gym was full,” she said. “Even after the COVID disruption, we are still seeing job postings from employers in many of the industries that are still experiencing great need.”
Connecting students with employers is always a high priority for Alfred State. It’s no surprise, then, that finding out about all of the excellent careers that Alfred State students have launched is always the highlight of the year in the Career Development Office.
“When we see so many connections made through career fairs and other recruitment events, that is the icing on the cake,” Morsman said.