ALFRED — The Alfred State Drama Club will present “Game of Tiaras” as their spring production. Four performances, including two dinner theater showings, will be held at the Lake Lodge, April 13–15.
The play, written by Don Zolidis, focuses on an aging king of a Magical Kingdom. When the king decides to split his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen (who in no way resembles a copyrighted character), terrible tragedy ensues. Terrible, hilarious tragedy.
Combining the gut-wrenching plot twists of Game of Thrones and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy, this adaptation of King Lear will leave you dying with laughter as the body count mounts. When you play the Game of Tiaras, you win or you die.
Director Tyler Ribble is excited for audiences to see the show. “I am extremely proud to present, as my last time directing, this cast of amazing students for a show that will leave you rolling with laughter.”
General admission shows will be performed on April 13 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and on April 15 at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for the general public.
Dinner theater shows will be held on Friday, April 14, and Saturday April 15. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and show will start at 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Tickets for dinner theater are $25 or two meal swipes for Alfred State students. Dinner theater tickets must be ordered by April 7.
Tickets are now on sale at the campus bookstore and can be purchased with cash, card, or CSA. You can also order tickets by calling (607) 587-4020.
Questions about the production can be directed to Ribble at ribblet@alfredstate.edu.