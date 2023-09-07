WELLSVILLE — The Alfred State College Culinary Arts department will host a takeout barbecue dinner on Sept. 21 at the Culinary Arts Building, 2530 River Road.
Proceeds of the event will benefit the program’s scholarship fund.
The dinner for $15 (cash or check only) will include smoked baby back ribs (half rack), salt potatoes, corn on the cob, dinner roll and a cookie.
Dinners will be available for pickup 3 to 5:30 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Culinary Arts Building.
For more information, call (607) 587-3170.