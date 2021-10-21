ALFRED — The Alfred State College Culinary Arts department will host a Veterans Day Fall Buffet Nov. 11 at the Wellsville Campus. Proceeds of the event will benefit the LEEK Hunting Preserve and Culinary Arts Scholarships.
The cost of the buffet, held in the Culinary Arts Building from 5 to 7 p.m., is $18 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under.
The buffet will include apple stuffed chicken breast, parmesan crusted cod, fresh pasta with sage brown butter, mashed potato trio, roasted root vegetables, squash and apple soup, plated salad and assorted desserts.
The LEEK Hunting Preserve in Oswayo, Pa., is celebrating their 14th year providing a safe positive place for veterans across the country to heal together. LEEK provides a handicap-accessible camp environment and therapeutic outdoor activities to aid in the healing process of post-traumatic stress and allow vets with disabilities to continue to enjoy the outdoors.
For questions on the event, call (607) 587-3170.