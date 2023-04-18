ALFRED — Hundreds of Alfred State students were honored at the 39th annual Honors Convocation. Dr. Craig Clark, interim vice president for academic affairs, presided over the event.
Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro and Clark offered welcome addresses prior to inviting the deans of each of the three schools to present the Dean’s Awards for Academic Excellence. Electrical construction and construction maintenance major Steven Sherman was the recipient for the School of Applied Technology, application software development major Soumya Konar (Dutchess, India) for the School of Architecture, Management & Engineering Technology, and Forensic Science major Amanda Brady for the School of Arts and Sciences.
Clark returned to the stage and awarded welding student Delaney Nichols with the Provost’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Gregory Sammons honored financial planning major Noah Bastedo along with Soumya Konar for their Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. He also honored Kathlene Julin and Falyn Lewis-Ellison for their participation and completion in the SUNY Student Leadership Academy (SAIL).
Chair of the College Council Patricia Fogarty awarded a quartet of Pioneers with the Leadership through Civic Engagement Award. Halimat Akanbi, Soumya Konar, Falyn Lewis-Ellison and Karina Seeley were for their work on civic engagement initiatives during their time at Alfred State.
Student Senate President Soumya Konar awarded Braddon Hall Residence Hall Director Tyler Richards with the Student Advocate Award.
Dr. Mauro closed the ceremony by presenting the annual alumni awards. Gary Moore ’76 received the Distinguished Alumni Award while Christiana Mehmel ’19 received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award.