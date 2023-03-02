Alfred State Dance team

Members of the Alfred State Dance team practice in “The Studio.” The new space located in the Pioneer Center recently opened and will be used for fitness classes, practices, and group gatherings.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Alfred State celebrated the grand opening of “The Studio” inside Pioneer Center. The space, located right next to the Pioneer Fitness Center, will be used for fitness classes, practices and group gatherings.

Coordinator of Campus Recreation Brooke Scianna is very pleased to have the students use the new studio. “Opening the Studio was a group effort that could not have been accomplished without Sandra Burdick, Tony Harvey, Jon Nickerson, Hady ElSayed, and Gene Doorley. All their efforts made my idea come to life. I am grateful to see how booked the space has been and that students are really enjoying it. I look forward to what the future holds for this space.”

