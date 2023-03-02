ALFRED — Alfred State celebrated the grand opening of “The Studio” inside Pioneer Center. The space, located right next to the Pioneer Fitness Center, will be used for fitness classes, practices and group gatherings.
Coordinator of Campus Recreation Brooke Scianna is very pleased to have the students use the new studio. “Opening the Studio was a group effort that could not have been accomplished without Sandra Burdick, Tony Harvey, Jon Nickerson, Hady ElSayed, and Gene Doorley. All their efforts made my idea come to life. I am grateful to see how booked the space has been and that students are really enjoying it. I look forward to what the future holds for this space.”
Zumba and H.I.I.T classes along with practices for the dance team and the fencing club are already taking place in the space. Students can reserve the space for their activities through the Office of Student Engagement. New programs and activities will be added to the space based on student interests.
Assistant veterinary technician professor and Zumba instructor Meghan Smith is excited to teach in the new setting. “The Pioneer Studio is an amazing space and welcome addition to the fitness facilities at Alfred State.”
According to Fencing Club president Amanda Brady, the group has already benefited from the new space. “We take advantage of the full wall mirrors especially when teaching beginners En Garde stances, and we find that the mirrors can help us with directing and scoring because it allows us to see touches in some circumstances where we would not be able to see the touches as clearly without the mirrors”
Dance team president Sergio Andrade sees the benefits of The Studio. “The space is fantastic to see actual mirrors to practice our dances for upcoming performances. The area is beneficial because the soundproofing of the curtains helps us learn to concentrate for our competition season. The dance floor is very safe to do turns, jumps, floor work, stretching and warm-ups.”
The Pioneer Center continues to evolve with the opening of The Studio. Last semester, Pioneer Cuts opened on the ground floor of Pioneer next to “The Underground”, the multi-purpose gaming arena, that opened in fall of 2021.