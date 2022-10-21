Mauro inauguration

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustee Eunice A. Lewin with Dr. Steven Mauro, the 13th president of the college.

ALFRED — In a ceremony that celebrated the pride, purpose and promise of Alfred State College, Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated the 13th president of the college.

Faculty, staff, students and dignitaries gathered in the Orvis Activities Center to celebrate Mauro. Mauro, who grew up in Niagara Falls and is a SUNY graduate, officially started in March and quickly recognized the great past, the productive mission and is excited for the future ahead for Alfred State.

