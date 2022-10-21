ALFRED — In a ceremony that celebrated the pride, purpose and promise of Alfred State College, Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated the 13th president of the college.
Faculty, staff, students and dignitaries gathered in the Orvis Activities Center to celebrate Mauro. Mauro, who grew up in Niagara Falls and is a SUNY graduate, officially started in March and quickly recognized the great past, the productive mission and is excited for the future ahead for Alfred State.
“I want to inspire transformation in people and communities by making what would seem impossible, possible. Like that ox, Alfred State has been strong, determined, patient, yet persistent. I can’t wait to see what the next few years will bring. I am grateful and humbled to be part of this rich legacy and my promise to you is that like the ox, I will not stop giving all that I have to continue to move us forward,” he said.
“Pioneer pride embraces you. It permeates your soul. I’ve seen it. I’ve felt it. I’ve lived it,” Alfred State alum and current accounting professor Charles Neal commented as he represented the faculty. “President Mauro, I’m sure you are beginning to see and feel the depth of that pride. My advice is to embrace it back and enjoy the ride.”
“Having been here for less than seven months, President Mauro has made strides in encouraging leadership and community development for Alfred State students,” shared Student Senate Chair Soumya Konar, who spoke representing the student body. “He has continued to nurture an environment where we can not only dream but also achieve those very dreams. I am excited to see new programs and watch several other initiatives grow and expand these upcoming years.”
SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustee member Eunice Lewin were joined by ASC College Council Chair Patricia Fogarty in placing the presidential medallion on Mauro.
SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Dr. Aniko Constantine served as the Grand Marshal and SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor, Emeritus Dr. James Grillo was the emcee of the ceremony. The Alfred State Faculty Quartet, the Alumni Jazz Choir, and ASC Voices performed. GreyWolf the Piper led the recessional that led the Pioneer Walk that displayed student and faculty success.
Mauro came to Alfred State after serving as vice president for Strategy and Campus Operations at Gannon University. Prior to that he served as dean of Health Professions and Sciences, interim provost, and vice president for Academic Administration. From 2005 to 2013, he was a faculty member at Mercyhurst University. He earned a BS and PHD in biology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.