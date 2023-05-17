ALFRED — During the spring semester, Dr. Steve Bauer took his Biotechniques class to visit BioSpherix in Parish. BioSpherix is known for their biosafety cabinets.
BioSpherix was founded over 30 years ago, after their founder created the first device to control oxygen levels in an incubator. The company, through the development of the Xvivo System, is able to safely engineer new tracheal implants for small children born without a trachea.
During the visit, students worked as teams to complete an experiment in these biosafety cabinets with the guidance of Dr. Alicia Henn and her team. The experience gave Bauer’s students hands-on experience with cutting-edge biomedical equipment. The students also had the chance to interact with the scientists that developed the equipment.
“This is another example of how Alfred State connects the classroom to real world experiences,” Bauer said. “Students got the opportunity to make connections in their field while working hands-on with the latest technologies.”
Bauer is excited to bring future students back to BioSpherix and for other planned learning opportunities in the planning stages for future semesters.