ALFRED — The Alfred State baseball team honored the coaching legacy of Tom Kenney by naming the scoreboard in right field after him. The ceremony took place before the Pioneers took on Houghton University in their home opener.
Kenney led the Alfred State baseball team to 645 victories (.653 winning percentage) during his tenure. The program won five Region III Championships, five WNYAC Championships and a NY State Division I Championship.
He orchestrated 14 consecutive winning seasons and there was a stretch of eight years where the team won at least 40 games, including a program best 53 victories during the 2003-04 season.
Mike Armstrong, the current Alfred State baseball coach, initiated the naming of the scoreboard last fall and the program was able to raise the funds for additions to the scoreboard. The additions feature the championship teams that Kenney coached and has space for any championships won in the future by the program. The wind screen just down the foul line also highlights the coaching statistics of Kenney.
Kenney was inducted into the Alfred State Athletic Department Hall of Fame in 2019. He has also been instrumental in the development of baseball in the southern tier. He has and continues to be active in coaching youth and college baseball players.
During the pre-game ceremony Kenney was able to thank all the players, coaches, and his family for the support. Kenney is currently an assistant coach at Houghton with his son Jake. His younger son, Ty, is a current member of the Highlanders program.