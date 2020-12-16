ALFRED — Alfred State College will receive a $150,000 grant from the Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
The grant will be used to support the expansion of ASC’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) program.
Dr. Skip Sullivan, president, of Alfred State said, “This is the second grant that we have received from the Garman Family Foundation to help expand our HVAC program, and we are extremely grateful for their continued generosity and support.”