ALFRED — Third-year Alfred State architecture students studying at the Sant’Anna Institute in Sorrento, Italy, recently participated in the sixth annual HOME Competition developed and coordinated by architect and author Duo Dickinson, FAIA.
Three Pioneers came away with honors, including a named award of distinction and two honorable mentions.
The competition drew more than 70 entries from programs across the world, including University of Hartford, University of the Itajia Valley (Brazil), Alfred State College, Yale University, University of San Francisco and the Building Beauty program.
The competition is free, with no application, and there is a mid-competition review by multiple critics before judging. In an hour-long online program, Dickinson reviewed each of the submissions in detail and identified the top student projects.
Alfred State’s Katie Petix was recognized with the Simultaneous Award in the competition for her entry “A Place to Dwell.” Petix’s proposal, recently featured in Architype, the digital magazine of AIA Connecticut, was located on the Bay of Naples, Italy, and was comprised of “six 600 square foot homes woven into a multi-story model of elegant efficiency.”
Honorable mentions included Alfred State students Aiden Bonomo and Jack Christie.
According to Dickinson, the purpose of the event was to study “The idea of home: its universality, its deep idiosyncrasy, its protection, its public face, its intimacy, its dependence on culture and context; the largest clothing we wear, the most expensive thing we may own or pay for, the most valuable asset many of us have and the greatest liability.”
The Building Beauty program and University of Hartford sponsored the HOME event.
For more information visit https://www.buildingbeauty.org/home-summary.
Now in its 14th year, Studio Sorrento at the Sant’Anna Institute is directed by Professor William Dean, AIA. The program is open to Alfred State architecture students in their third year of study and provides participants a unique opportunity for a spring semester experience that includes courses in Urban Sketching & Journaling, Italian, and Archeology in addition to the design studio.