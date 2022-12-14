Alfred State nursing partnership

An Alfred State nursing student works with a professor during a skills lab. This new collaboration with University of Buffalo will allow ASC students to seek Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees while staying in the Southern Tier.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — With growing healthcare needs in rural areas, Alfred State College is further strengthening ties with the University at Buffalo thanks to a $250,000 High Needs Nursing Grant from the State University of New York.

This collaborative approach builds a new pathway for BS in nursing graduates at Alfred State to seek an Adult/Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social