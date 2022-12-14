ALFRED — With growing healthcare needs in rural areas, Alfred State College is further strengthening ties with the University at Buffalo thanks to a $250,000 High Needs Nursing Grant from the State University of New York.
This collaborative approach builds a new pathway for BS in nursing graduates at Alfred State to seek an Adult/Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.
This doctoral program is mostly online with limited face-to-face requirements. Any face-to-face component will be held on the Alfred campus and the clinical requirements will be arranged in the surrounding healthcare facilities, keeping students available for local healthcare needs and building local capacity for advanced services from the graduating nurse practitioners. Students can earn a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree without leaving Alfred or the Southern Tier.
This new way to earn an advanced degree is attractive to both new students beginning their healthcare studies at Alfred State and alumni who want to further their careers. The UB and ASC partnership was recently featured on Spectrum News.
“The nursing faculty at ASC and UB are working closely together to get the word out,” said Alfred State Associate Professor Jess Lippa. “Students can earn their BS in nursing at ASC and then complete their advanced practice degree through UB without leaving the area. It’s a fantastic opportunity for new Alfred State students and our many nursing alumni in the region. I am a proud alumnus of UB, and I am honored to work with an amazing team to share this opportunity with my local Alfred community.”
ASC already enjoys a strong relationship with UB’s School of Nursing. Alfred State’s nursing faculty Jessica Lippa (’19), Ruthanne Ashworth (’22), and Abigail Gwise (’21) earned their DNP at UB. The SUNY system is the driving force for adding healthcare resources in the state. A 2018 study by the Rockefeller Institute of Government found that 71% of SUNY graduates in the health professions and related clinical sciences stayed close to home to work in New York State for at least 10 years after their graduation.