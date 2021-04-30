ALFRED — Alfred State announces alumnus Alan R. Hunt will be presented with the Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree during the college’s 110th commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 8.
Hunt, a 1979 graduate with a degree in computer information systems, is the executive vice president of construction at Armada Hoffler.
A vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust, Armada Hoffler has four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Hunt credits the skills he gained at Alfred State with helping him to manage projects, whether it’s scheduling one activity at a time in the correct sequence or being able to visualize the finished project in his mind before he even begins working on it.
Throughout his distinguished career at Armada Hoffler, where he has worked since 1991, Hunt has been involved in some amazing projects from New Jersey to Georgia, including many high-profile jobs such as Harbor East, an upscale, multiple city block development on the waterfront in Baltimore; the Brasstown Valley Resort in the North Georgia mountains; and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.
In addition to building structures, Hunt is helping to build futures, as he and his wife, Mary Ellen, a fellow alumni, started an endowment fund at Alfred State to help building trades, automotive trades and heavy equipment students at the Wellsville campus further their education.