Alfred Showmanship Competition a success at college farm

ALFRED — The Alfred State College’s Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department recently held a successful Showmanship Competition at the college farm. Students showcased horses, goats and dairy cows.
Champions were named in each category of the three animal classes and those competitors advanced to the grand championship.
- Anna Blessing, of Schenectady, was named the champion of the horse competition while Madison Harrington, of Elba, took the top spot in the goat division.
- Abigail Beidel, of Newville, Pa., Emily Crooks, of Hamlin, Sarah Keehan, of Fultonville, and Nicholas Marvin, of Lake Placid, advance out of their classes into the championship round of the dairy competition. Beidel and Marvin moved on the championship round.
- In the championship round, Madison Harrington was named Master Showman while Nicholas Marvin earned Reserve Master Showman honors.
Philip Schroeder, department chair of the Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department, said he was pleased with the event.
“This year’s Showmanship Competition was a great opportunity for our students to show what they have learned and have fun working with the animals,” he added. “We are very proud of every student who competed.”
Virginia Chamberlain, the college Farm Manager, and Bryce Hamilton, who works on a 65-cow dairy farm in Attica, served as the judges.
The event was one of three events at the farm this spring. The College Agricultural Leaders Club hosted a dairy consignment sale of over 100 animals and the farm hosted local high school students for an experience fair. At the experience fair students met with 10 agricultural businesses, toured the facilities and interacted with current students in the Agricultural programs.