BELMONT — A series of town hall meetings focusing on senior citizens will be held through October in Allegany County.
Representatives from the Allegany County Office for the Aging and Age-Friendly
Allegany County listened in 2021 as residents across the county expressed concerns that
they had about their communities and detailed what they were missing in Allegany
County overall, and based on the feedback received, officials reported they are working on new developments in areas of socialization opportunities, personal safety, accessing information and services, and healthcare.
Officials plan to hold more town hall meetings to get feedback on new plans and other concerns. The town halls will be held from Aug. 25 to Oct. 13 in various locations around the county.
Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Fillmore Fire Hall
Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Canaseraga Fire Hall
Sept. 8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship: Island Park Community Center
Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall
Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bolivar Fire Hall
Sept. 19, 11:30-1 p.m., Wellsville Grace United Church
Sept. 22nd 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Belmont Legion
Sept. 28, 5:30-7 p.m., General Open Session, Crossroads Conference Center Belmont, with virtual Zoom available
Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Cuba AA Arnold Community Center
Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church
Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Angelica United Methodist Church
Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Andover Fire Hall
Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rushford Town Hall
A complimentary lunch will be served for those that are interested. RSVP is required by calling the Office for the Aging at 585-268-9390 or NYConnects at 866-268-9390.