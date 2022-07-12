BELMONT — A series of town hall meetings focusing on senior citizens will be held through October in Allegany County.

Representatives from the Allegany County Office for the Aging and Age-Friendly

Allegany County listened in 2021 as residents across the county expressed concerns that

they had about their communities and detailed what they were missing in Allegany

County overall, and based on the feedback received, officials reported they are working on new developments in areas of socialization opportunities, personal safety, accessing information and services, and healthcare.

Officials plan to hold more town hall meetings to get feedback on new plans and other concerns. The town halls will be held from Aug. 25 to Oct. 13 in various locations around the county.

Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Fillmore Fire Hall

Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Canaseraga Fire Hall

Sept. 8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship: Island Park Community Center

Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall

Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bolivar Fire Hall

Sept. 19, 11:30-1 p.m., Wellsville Grace United Church

Sept. 22nd 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Belmont Legion

Sept. 28, 5:30-7 p.m., General Open Session, Crossroads Conference Center Belmont, with virtual Zoom available

Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Cuba AA Arnold Community Center

Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church

Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Angelica United Methodist Church

Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Andover Fire Hall

Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rushford Town Hall

A complimentary lunch will be served for those that are interested. RSVP is required by calling the Office for the Aging at 585-268-9390 or NYConnects at 866-268-9390.

 

