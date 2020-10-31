BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH)is offering one flu-only clinic in each of the five legislative districts.
Remaining clinics include:
- Monday, Andover Fire Hall, 60 S. Main Street, Andover, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., by appointment.
- Wednesday, Almond Community Center, 1 Marvin Lane, Almond, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. by appointment.
Please remember, for these and all ACDOH Flu and immunization clinics:
- You must call to make an appointment by calling (585) 268-9250
- Please wear a mask
- Social distancing will apply at every clinic. Each group o
- f household members will be asked to remain at least 6 feet from other groups.
- Please wear short sleeves.
- Please bring insurance cards with you. It is the responsibility of the insured to make sure the Allegany County Department of Health is within the insurance’s network and will cover the cost of the vaccine and administration fee.
- If insurance is not accepted, payment for the vaccine and administration fee will be billed to the patient.
- If you are paying cash the high dose flu for a
ges 65 and over is $90.