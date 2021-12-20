BELMONT — ACCORD Corp. is seeking community help for its holiday gift program.
“The need this year is unprecedented. Our community has been so generous with toys and donations, but we anticipate serving over 500 children this year and are running low on gift cards and toys," said Community Operations Division Director Belinda Knight.
ACCORD is asking the community to consider a last-minute donation. The program can accept direct delivery of both toys and gift cards at our ACCESS Center, 84 Schuyler St., Belmont until end-of-day today.
For more information, please call Belinda Knight at (585) 268-7605, ext. 1340.