BELMONT — ACCORD will offer a holiday food distribution Nov. 12 to Allegany County residents who find themselves in need of holiday meal assistance.
Kerri Potter, emergency enrollment and service manager, reports that “ACCORD is grateful to be able to offer this opportunity to families in Allegany County who can benefit from this service.”
The agency hopes to serve 270 families.
“I would encourage anyone who feels they could benefit from this assistance to please call and register," she said. "An application can be completed over the phone and instructions on how to send copies of income will be provided."
To pre-register, families should call ACCORD’s ACCESS Center at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1001. Families will be asked to complete an application over the phone and submit a copy of their income. Families will be given a scheduled pick-up time for the distribution at ACCORD in Belmont.