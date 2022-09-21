BELMONT — ACCORD’s Community Action Angels Program has announced the opening of the application period for the Holiday Gift Program.
“We are asking Allegany County residents to apply early this year,” ACCORD Supportive Services Manager Kerri Potter said. The program is asking families to apply early so program volunteers and staff have more time to secure donations to better provide for families’ needs in December.
In December 2021, the Holiday Assistance program provided gifts and gift cards to more than 400 children. There was great need for this program in 2021 due to the economic crisis facing families.
“We were so fortunate to receive hundreds of toys donations, gift cards and cash donations from caring friends and neighbors, and steadfast supporters of the program,” said Belinda Knight, director of community operations.
Annually the program gives gifts for children 9 years old and under, and gift cards for children 10-18 years of age, valued at $50. Toys are left unwrapped so that parents can personalize these gifts for their children. Many donors provide gift wrap, ribbons and bows with their toy donations as well.
Community Action Angels Program donations have declined over the past 12 months. The program is estimating it will be able to serve 300 families this year. If additional donations are received, the program may be able to open another application period, as has been the case in the past.
To apply, parents must place a request for assistance on the Holiday Gift Program request line between Oct. 10-17 by calling (585) 449-0271. The request line opens at 8 a.m. Oct. 10 and closes at 8 a.m. Oct. 17, or as soon as 300 children have been registered.
Families will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Leaving a message on the pre-registration line does not guarantee a family will receive assistance. Families will receive a call back from an ACCORD staff or volunteer to schedule an appointment to complete a full application.
Assistance is provided to parents and guardians in need who reside in Allegany County, without regard to household income. Families who have holiday assistance programs in their own communities will be directed to apply there and will not be eligible for ACCORD’s program. Visit www.accordcorp.org for the most current listing of Allegany County programs.
The program is seeking volunteers and donations of new toys for boys and girls from infants to 9 years, new clothing, and gift cards in any denomination to popular box stores like Walmart, or stores that offer online ordering.
Donations may be sent to: ACCORD, c/o Community Action Angels Gift Program, P.O. Box 573, Belmont, N.Y., 14813, or dropped off at the ACCESS Center between Oct. 1-Dec. 23 at 84 Schuyler St., Belmont.
If any individuals, groups or clubs are interested in volunteering or collecting toys or raising funds for this program, leaders may contact Potter at (585) 268-7605 ext 1242.