Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development (ACCORD) will receive $4,039,677 in Head Start funds.
ACCORD is a nonprofit Community Action Agency that helps support low and moderate-income individuals and families. The funds are being awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Head Start is an incredible childhood education program that helps best position our kids for early learning,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who announced the funding Tuesday. “We care about making sure the young families in our district have fair access to the educational opportunities they deserve. We will continue to work to secure critical resources for our communities like ACCORD.”
Lynn Langworthy, ACCORD Head Start director, said, “ACCORD’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs are crucial for the children and families living at or near the federal poverty guidelines in Allegany County.”
She said more than 260 children, infants to age 5, and their families, receive comprehensive early childhood education and family support services annually. The program’s main focus is to ensure that children and families are prepared to successfully transition into kindergarten.
“Parents are supported in furthering their education, obtaining employment and addressing other critical needs such as safe and affordable housing, food security and health care,” Langworthy said.