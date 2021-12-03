BELMONT — ACCORD Corp., like so many organizations, faces dual challenges of high community spread of COVID-19 and the nationwide labor shortage that is especially impacting the availability of teachers.
As a result, ACCORD has been forced to periodically close some of its Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms and one Center location.
"Above all, we must guard the safety of the children and families we serve, as well as our staff," ACCORD said in a statement. "We are sad and frustrated by this development, knowing the impact it has on our families and children."
ACCORD officials asked residents to mask up when out in public, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated, including boosters if needed.
"We will keep our families and community members informed of closings and other scheduling and will resume full schedules as soon as possible," the agency stated.