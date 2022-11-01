OLEAN — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women will sell holiday plants now through Nov. 14, with all proceeds benefiting the Fund for Women.
Holiday plants — poinsettia, cyclamen and Christmas cactus — may be ordered online or through the mail. Order forms can be found at accffw.org.
Plants will be available for local pick-up in the Alfred and Jamestown areas on Dec. 5. If you are outside of those areas, contact info@accffw.org to make arrangements for distribution. All who purchase will receive an email with their designated, local pick-up location.
Supporters can also purchase plants to donate to local care facilities chosen by the ACC-FFW.
Donations are also being accepted at the ACC FFW for the organization’s year-end campaign. Visit accffw.org for more information.