OLEAN — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women will sell holiday plants now through Nov. 12, with all proceeds to benefit the Fund for Women.
Holiday plants — poinsettia, cyclamen and Christmas cactus — may be ordered online or through the mail. Order forms can be found at https://www.accffw.org/shop.
All plants come in 6-inch covered pots and will be available for local pick-up at sites in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties to be determined on Dec. 2.
If you are outside of those areas, contact info@accffw.org to make arrangements for distribution. All who purchase will receive an email with their designated, local pick-up location.
Supporters can also purchase plants to donate to local care facilities chosen by the ACC-FFW.
The ACC-FFW, a volunteer-led organization, was established in 2017 to combat poverty in the tri-county area. It is a component fund of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. Donations can also be made directly to the ACC-FFW via https://www.accffw.org/donate-now.