OLEAN — Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women will sell holiday plants Nov. 1-11, with all proceeds to benefit the Fund for Women.
Holiday plants — poinsettia, cyclamen and Christmas cactus — may be ordered online or through the mail; order forms can be found at https://www.accffw.org/fundraisers-events.
All plants come in 6-inch covered pots and will be available for local pick-up, in the Alfred, Wellsville and Olean areas on Dec. 3.
If you are outside of those areas, contact info@accffw.org to make arrangements for distribution. All who purchase will receive an email with their designated, local pick-up location.
New this year is the option to purchase plants that will be donated to local care facilities. Care facilities can be designated as recipients of plants during the online order process or by contacting the FFW directly.
The ACC-FFW, a volunteer-led organization, was established in 2017 to combat poverty in the tri-county area. It is a component fund of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.