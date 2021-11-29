The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women’s annual holiday plant sale saw a record 470 plants sales for 2021 across the three counties.
Of those, about 40% included plants purchased as donations to care facilities and 110 purchased by an anonymous donor to be distributed by Meals on Wheels in the Wellsville area.
“After a quieter year in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are grateful for the outpouring of generosity toward the Fund for Women and to residents of local care facilities and recipients of Meals on Wheels,” said Melissa Jusianiec, the Fund’s president.
The Fund annually awards grants to women who are striving for financial self-sufficiency. The annual holiday plant sale is one of the biggest fundraisers for each following year’s grant-making.
All holiday plant purchasers will receive an email with the date and location that plants will be available. For more information, visit accffw.org.