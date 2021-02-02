ALFRED STATION — Applications for individual grants are being accepted by the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women through March 15.
Grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and applicant explanation on how the money will be used. The amount awarded may vary from year to year based on the number of applications and funds available, but will not be less than $200 per grant.
Grant applications are being accepted online, https://www.accffw.org/grants, or by emailing info@accffw.org to request a form or individual interview.
A review of applications will precede award notifications on or around April 30.
The Fund for Women invests in the lives of women in the region to promote sustained self-sufficiency.
ACC-FFW was established in 2017 to combat poverty in the tri-county area by providing women the opportunity to seek financial assistance for long-term self-improvement, and by promoting philanthropy by and for women.
The ACC-FFW is a component fund of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.