8 area students receive Big 30 scholarships

Eight area graduating seniors recently received scholarships from the Big 30 Athletic Fund at Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Established by the Big 30 Athletic Fund committee in 2019, the Big 30 Athletic Fund at CRCF strives to continue the organization’s effort to provide scholarship funding to deserving student athletes in the region served by the Big 30, including Allegany and Cattaraugus counties in New York state as well as areas of northwestern Pennsylvania.
Kaelee Bresslin, Mason Cool, Jordan Pavlock and Clayton Rowland received awards from the Big 30 Athletic Fund, each for $1,000.
The Big 30 Athletic Fund makes possible awards for four students graduating in the Big 30 region who have participated in at least two sports for all four years of high school.
Bresslin, of Cameron County High School, will attend St. Francis University to study physical assistant sciences. Cool, a Fillmore Central School graduate, will begin at Houghton College as an undeclared major.
Smethport Area High School’s Jordan Pavlock will attend the University at Notre Dame to study political science. Rowland, of Ellicottville Central School, will study environmental science at Finger Lakes Community College.
Zazeric Bell, Jade Evens, Logan Frank and Sarri Swanson received the Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship for $500 each.
The Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship, made possible by the Big 30 Athletic Fund, is for graduating seniors chosen to participate in the Big 30 Senior Classic basketball game, which is held annually at Portville Central School for Big 30 basketball senior standouts. Students must also submit an essay on what basketball means to them to the Big 30 Athletic Fund Committee.
Bell, a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, will study engineering at Purdue University. Frank, of Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy, will study business at Mercyhurst University.
Evens, of Port Allegany High School, will study allied health at the University of North Florida. Swanson, of Kane Area High School, will study athletic training at Alfred University.
Donations can be made to the Big 30 Athletic Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.