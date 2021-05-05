BELMONT — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 3,393. In the last week, 72 new cases have been reported, with 50 of those reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Of the total cases reported to date, 3,266 recoveries have been reported, and 84 cases have resulted in deaths.
Officials also reported 279 active quarantines and isolations, with 12,149 such orders issued to date.
The county continues its run in last place among the 62 counties in the state for the percentage of residents with at least one vaccine dose. The state reports 14,600 county residents have received at least one dose -- 31.4% of the population. The statewide percentage is 47.2%.
Allegany County also lags behind the rest of the state in terms of adults with vaccines. In Allegany County, 39.1% of adults — those 18 and older — have received at least one vaccine dose. The statewide percentage is 58.8%, and no other county reports an adult percentage under 40%.
By comparison, almost 44% of Cattaraugus County adults have received at least one dose, 50.7% of Livingston County adults have received at least one dose, and almost 61% of Erie County adults have received at least one dose.
In terms of residents with completed vaccine series, Allegany County reports 28.3% of residents -- 13,142 in total -- have received a completed vaccine series. Across the state, the average is 36.4%, with 45.6% of all adults having a completed series, but several counties reported lower rates than those in Allegany County.