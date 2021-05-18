BELMONT — Fewer than one in three Allegany County residents will be allowed to ditch their masks in many public places on Wednesday due to the county’s lowest-in-state vaccination rates.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that 13,786 county residents — out of 46,430, or 29.7% — have completed a vaccine series. Of those, 33 were reported since Monday. To date, 32.6% of residents have received any vaccine, accounting for 40.4% of all adults in the county.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state would adopt new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance allowing unvaccinated individuals to remove their masks and stop social distancing outside of certain crowded settings.
Statewide, 42.4% of all residents in the state have received a completed vaccine series — 8.4 million people. Of all adults in the state, 52.6% have received a completed series.
The county health department also lists locations for the different types of COVID-19 vaccines available in Allegany County.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose vaccine for ages 18 and up)
Allegany County Department of Health, on Monday as well as June 1, 3, 8, 11, 14 and 15, at 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the County Office Building in Belmont, Call (585) 268-9390 for an appointment.
Alfred Pharmacy, 36 N. Main St., (607) 587-9222.
Walgreen Pharmacy, 10 N. Main St., Wellsville, (585) 593-1540.
Walgreen Pharmacy, 110 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, (585) 593-1232.
Fisher’s Pharmacy, 138 N. Main St., Wellsville, (585) 593-2611 for an appointment
Moderna Vaccine (2 dose vaccine for ages 18 and up)
Allegany County Department of Health, Wednesday, Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St., 4 to 6 pm, (585) 268-9250 — second dose at the fire hall, June 16, same time as first dose appointment.
ACDOH, May 26, Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave., 4 to 6 p.m., (585) 268-9250 — second dose June 23, same time as first dose appointment.
Alfred Pharmacy, Walgreens and Fisher’s Pharmacy.
Cuba Hospital, 140 W. Main St., (585) 968-2000.
Pfizer Vaccine (2 dose vaccine for ages 12 and up)
Call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.
EIGHT NEW COVID-19 cases were reported by the Allegany County Health Department on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 3,495.
Of the cases reported, 3,379have resulted in recoveries, while the state reports 84 deaths.
County officials also reported 456 active quarantines or isolations, bringing the total to date to 12,696.