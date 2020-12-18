BELMONT — Six ACCORD staff members successfully completed 90 hours of in-person training from October 2019-October 2020 to earn a Family Development Credential from the University of Connecticut.
The six are Chelsea Gadley, Katelyn Schrader, Casey Burgess, Halie Silsby, Emma Waterman and Brooke Allen.
The FDC training program is a college-level learning opportunity for staff or community members who provide direct services to individuals and families. The FDC is issued after submission of a written portfolio and a passing grade on the FDC exam, and it the equivalent to up to seven college credits.
Current instructors at ACCORD are Belinda Knight, Amy Lehman and Trina LaFleur. ACCORD has trained more than 175 staff and community members.
“Formal training in the family development methodology ensures that staff have the tools necessary to approach their work with families from a perspective that builds on a person’s strengths, to help individuals set and achieve their own goals for their family on their own terms,” Knight said.
ACCORD’s next class, which starts Jan. 28, will meet monthly through September 2021. Interested individuals may contact LaFleur at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1126 or Lehman (585) 268-7605 ext. 1252, for more details.